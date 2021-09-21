Woman dies after UTV crash in Fremont County

ISLAND PARK — A woman died from her injuries sustained in a UTV crash in Island Park on Friday.

The crash occurred during the evening in the Big Springs area. At around 11 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 call from a man named Scott Taylor. He told dispatchers that he and his wife, Tonya Taylor, had been involved in a single-vehicle accident and that Tonya was trapped under the UTV and submerged in water.

Taylor had initially attempted to lift the UTV off his wife but was unable to move the vehicle. Scott ran to a nearby cabin and contacted the occupant and was able to make the call to 911 at

that time. Scott’s phone was lost during the accident.

The cabin’s occupant and Scott returned to the scene and attempted to move the vehicle again, but were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene 15 minutes after the call came in and was able to assist in moving the vehicle enough to get Tonya out from underneath it. CPR was started immediately.

Island Park EMS arrived a few minutes later and CPR continued, along with other life-saving procedures. Tonya was transported by ground ambulance and rendezvoused with Air Idaho at Elk Creek in Island Park. The Air Idaho flight crew continued life-saving measures assisted by the ambulance crew and went en route to Madison Memorial Hospital in the ground ambulance so that CPR could

continue.

Tonya succumbed to her injuries while en route to the hospital and the Madison County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death.

The accident is still under further investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.