TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
62°
clear sky
humidity: 29%
wind: 1mph SSW
H 62 • L 58

Woman severely burned at Old Faithful

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Crowd watching Old Faithful
A crowd on the porch of the Old Faithful Inn watches Old Faithful Geyser erupt. | Jim Peaco, NPS

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Rhode Island woman was burned at Old Faithful on early Thursday morning.

She suffered second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body, according to a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

The woman, a concessions employee, was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then taken by air ambulance to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” park officials said in the news release. “Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features.”

This is the first significant injury in a thermal area this year. Previous incidents include:

  • 2020: A 3-year-old got second-degree thermal burns to the lower body and back. A visitor who illegally entered the park fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos.
  • 2019: A man suffered severe burns after falling into water near the cone of Old Faithful Geyser.
  • 2017: A man sustained severe burns after falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.
  • 2016: A man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin.
  • 2000: One person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in Lower Geyser Basin

The most recent incident is under investigation. The woman’s name and current condition are unavailable.

Related Yellowstone stories

norris geyser
Norris Geyser Basin in 2016. | File photo

Body of man who fell into hot spring will not be recovered

Man is severely burned after falling in Yellowstone hot spring

Woman sentenced for walking on Yellowstone thermal area

Toddler flown to hospital after falling into thermal area at Yellowstone National Park

VIDEO: Man cited after walking on the cone of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park

Idaho Falls man, two others in hot water after chickens found in Yellowstone hot spring

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: