A Feel Good Friday surprise for a teacher rescued from a mountain following an accident

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

A few days ago, we received an email about Jennie Bohrer, a teacher at Thunder Ridge High School. It read:

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Jennie and her husband were mountain biking in northern Utah. Jennie crashed and dislocated her shoulder and also broke her humerus. She had to be rescued from the mountain, went to the ER to have her shoulder put back in the socket and have her arm immobilized. Then she had a three hour ride to get back home. She rested Sunday, then she was back in her classroom at Thunder Ridge High School. She is so dedicated to her students.

Jennie is a dedicated teacher so we decided to surprise and thank her for all she does. Watch the video above!