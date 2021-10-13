Beehive Credit Union announces new CEO

REXBURG — Beehive Federal Credit Union will soon have a new president and CEO.

Craig Gummow has been appointed by the credit union’s Board of Directors to begin his new role on Jan. 4. Gummow will succeed Shane Berger, who is retiring as president/CEO after 37 years of service.

“I am pleased with Craig’s qualifications for this new position and confident he, the Executive Management Team, and the Board of Directors will lead Beehive to continued growth and success,” Berger said in a news release. “Craig is experienced, intelligent, hard-working, a good decision maker, and has a genuine desire to carry Beehive’s legacy of outstanding member service into the future.”

Gummow has more than 19 years of management experience at Beehive, starting with a role as Idaho Falls branch manager and serving most recently as chief lending officer.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve in an organization committed to helping and advocating for its members’ financial security,” Gummow said. “Shane will leave an incredible legacy of community and worldwide service. He has positioned the Credit Union to meet future market challenges, while never forgetting the strong foundation laid by our local Beehive pioneering founders.”

Gummow received his AA Degree from Ricks College and a BS Degree in Finance from Boise State University. He also graduated with high honors from Western CUNA Management School in Pomona, California.

Beehive Federal Credit Union has locations in Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls and Meridian.