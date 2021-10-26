Boise mall shooter is named, dies in hospital. Coroner ID’s 2 victims he fatally shot

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at Boise Towne Square mall died at a local hospital Tuesday, according to the Boise Police Department.

He was identified by police and the Ada County Coroner’s Office as Jacob Bergquist, 27, of Boise.

Two people were killed Monday and two injured after Bergquist fired 18 rounds inside the mall before exiting, according to a Tuesday news release. He then exchanged gunfire with law enforcement on North Milwaukee Street, injuring a Boise police officer and a woman who was inside her vehicle.

The two deceased victims were identified by the coroner Tuesday as Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert, and Joseph Acker, 26, of Caldwell. Family members earlier in the day confirmed the death of Acker, a military veteran who identified as a transgender woman. Acker’s social media profile asks that people “(please) call me Jo.”

Police said two people injured during the shooting inside the mall on Monday were a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

A 68-year-old woman was shot inside her SUV on Milwaukee Street and also has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said in the news release that the Boise officer who was injured was shot at through the window of his patrol car.

“At this time, evidence indicates the hat he was wearing was struck by gunfire and shards of glass from the window struck the officer,” the release said. The officer was released from the hospital after treatment on Monday evening.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Ada County dispatchers began receiving reports of a white adult male dressed in black who was “in possession of guns” and firing shots inside the mall, the BPD release said.

“Evidence indicates the suspect was contacted by a security officer on the first floor of the building near a department store on the west side of the building,” the release said. “The suspect shot the security officer, who died at the scene.”

Family and friends identified the security officer as Acker.

Police said the suspect fired more shots, hitting Arguelles, who also died at the scene. The two women were injured inside the mall after the suspect fired “rounds into the floor,” according to the release.

A man injured by a fall sustained while evacuating the mall was driven to a hospital in a private vehicle and treated, police said.

Police officers arrived at the mall 3 minutes after the initial reports of gunshots, at around 1:53 p.m., according to the release. The officers saw a suspect who matched the reported description “running from the area” and confronted him “behind a business on the 500 block of N. Milwaukee.”

At least one police officer exchanged fire with the suspect at around 1:54 p.m. Police said the suspect was facing the street, away from the mall. The woman shot inside her vehicle was on N. Milwaukee Street.

What is known about the suspect?

After a preliminary investigation, police said the suspect had multiple guns and ammunition at the mall. Police found 18 used shell casings inside the building. Law enforcement searched a residence on Fry Street in Boise on Tuesday as part of the continuing investigation.

According to police, a “multistate effort” is ongoing to gather more facts about the suspect, who officials said acted alone.