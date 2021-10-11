Chamber of Commerce announces Distinguished Under 40 recipients

The following is a news release from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Idaho Falls — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of its Distinguished Under 40 Award.

Chris Ritter, Idaho National Lab

Cody Wheeler, Wheeler Electric

David Hoffenberg, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Justin Esplin, College of Eastern Idaho

Katie Burke, IE Productions

Lauren Stanek, Elevation Labs

Mallory Snow, Idaho Falls Public Library

Matthew Johnson, Lincoln Court Retirement Community

Phil Campbell, Bonneville Joint School District #93

Sara Prentice, Idaho National Lab

These 10 young professionals have been selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education.

The winners will be presented their awards at our annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on Nov. 9. Please join us in congratulating this years’ Distinguished Under 40 class.