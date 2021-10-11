Chamber of Commerce announces Distinguished Under 40 recipients
The following is a news release from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Idaho Falls — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2021 recipients of its Distinguished Under 40 Award.
- Chris Ritter, Idaho National Lab
- Cody Wheeler, Wheeler Electric
- David Hoffenberg, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
- Justin Esplin, College of Eastern Idaho
- Katie Burke, IE Productions
- Lauren Stanek, Elevation Labs
- Mallory Snow, Idaho Falls Public Library
- Matthew Johnson, Lincoln Court Retirement Community
- Phil Campbell, Bonneville Joint School District #93
- Sara Prentice, Idaho National Lab
These 10 young professionals have been selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their careers, community, and education.
The winners will be presented their awards at our annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on Nov. 9. Please join us in congratulating this years’ Distinguished Under 40 class.