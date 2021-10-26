Coats hanging on Rigby fence are free to take for those in need

RIGBY — More than 350 coats have been hung up on a fence outside the Rigby Rodeo Grounds for anyone to take in an effort to help those in need.

“My favorite part is actually seeing some of the people that benefit from the coat exchange. You’ll see them get excited about a coat they found and I think it’s really neat when you can see that somebody has benefitted from the coat exchange,” said Kendra Stowell, a representative for JustServe.

JustServe in Jefferson County, a nonprofit organization, put together the “Share the Warmth Coat Exchange.” According to Stowell, this is the second year of the coat exchange.

“We estimate that we gave away about 330 or more coats last year and then this year, just in our donation boxes, before the actual coat exchange, we collected 375 coats, so we’ve exceeded what we did last year altogether,” said Stowell.

The coat exchange started on Oct. 22 and is running until Nov. 1. It is open 24/7. The coats are bagged and tagged to keep them protected from the weather outside.

Stowell explained to EastIdahoNews.com that coats can still be donated in a box that is set up at the Rigby Rodeo Grounds/Rigby South Park. The coats are free to take and there are coats in all sizes.

As of Monday, there are about 50 coats left hanging up on the fence. The coats have gone quickly.

“The coats that get taken very first and we lack in is the children’s coats. We are down to just men’s and women’s coats right now,” she said.

This isn’t the only coat exchange opportunity in the Eastern Idaho area. Another one called the “Wall of Warmth” is gearing up for donations to kick off the exchange. Valorie Blanchard, the organizer, sent a press release on Monday and said this is her third year doing it.

“The goal this year is to provide over 6,000 coats!” the release from Blanchard said,

Here is a list of locations to drop off coat donations for the Wall of Warmth:

REXBURG: Idaho’s Real Estate, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Convenience Store (next to Burger King), Harrison Ranch & Rodeo Supply (College Ave)

RIGBY: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go Convenience Store (both locations)

UCON: Good 2 Go Convenience Store

IDAHO FALLS: Action Motor Sports, Austin Kade Academy, Lyle Amado Barbershop, C-A-L Ranch Store, Good 2 Go Convenience Store (5 locations)

SHELLEY: Good 2 Go Convenience Store

BLACKFOOT: Bingham Healthcare, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Nate Baldwin State Farm, C-A-L Ranch Store

POCATELLO: Streamline Chiropractic, Teton Honda, Children’s Dental of Pocatello, HUX Gun Shop, The Free Clinic, Good 2 Go Convenience Store and C-A-L Ranch Store

There will be a Wall of Warmth set up in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello on Nov. 15 to Dec. 1. The coats will be hung on a fence for people in need to anonymously come and take one.

The locations are listed below:

REXBURG: West Main Street outside of the Legacy Golf Course. Just East of John Adams GMC. Please park at the Legacy Golf Course and walk over to the Wall.

IDAHO FALLS: Lincoln Road, just west of Action Motor Sports

BLACKFOOT: N. Meridian Street, directly across from C-A-L Ranch Store

POCATELLO: 151 N 4th Ave, in the Streamline Chiropractic parking lot

“Community members are welcome to bring any coats and hang them on the fence also. We just ask that you only take one per person in need so that everyone that needs a coat can get one,” the release from Blanchard said.