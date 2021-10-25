Come celebrate Halloween at Freak at the Falls dance party

If the spooky season is filling you with the desire to dance, then Patrick Toussaint and the Idaho Dream Team have the perfect event for you.

Toussaint has put together Freak at the Falls, a Halloween dance party on Friday night. Freak at the Falls will feature great music supplied by AndX Entertainment, a freestyle dance competition with a chance to win prizes and more.

“Come dressed up, $5 at the door, but in the middle of the party, we’re going to have a freestyle competition where those at the party can sign up then and there,” Toussaint told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’ll play a freestyle-type track and one person goes and then the other person goes back and we’ll do a tournament-type thing.”

Along with providing a fun night of moving to the music, Toussaint hopes Freak at the Falls will help east Idaho residents be more comfortable with hip-hop music and dancing.

“It’s the unknown,” Toussaint said. “When I’ve gone to the different dance studios, they all have a hip-hop routine. They’re competing with a hip-hop routine. What I’m learning is that they’re just intimidated by it. It’s like a scary thing.

“So we were like ‘Hey, if we do a Halloween party where you’re there, you don’t have to participate. I’m going to have a blank sign-up sheet, and you can sign up then and there, and we’re going to have some fun,’” he added. “I’m hoping that in that environment, they’ll be like ‘We’re all dressed up, we’re having a good time. I can feel comfortable enough to sign up and just dance.’”

Toussaint is also hoping to get across the point that hip-hop, like any other art form, is an avenue for people to express themselves.

Partick Toussaint | Courtesy Patrick Toussaint

“I just want to show people that hip-hop is just an expression of you,” he said. “Your personality, your confidence, your fun. It’s just, you’re creating. In a freestyle battle, where there’s no choreographed routine, your opponent does something, and then you have to respond to your opponent. It’s you versus somebody else, and you’re being creative, you’re being spontaneous.”

Freak at the Falls wouldn’t be possible without the support of the event’s sponsors. Toussaint gives major shout-outs to Mann Mortgage, TechTen Integrations, Blaine Robbins Electric and AndX for being the event’s Gold Sponsors. He also thanks Evo Automation, East Ridge Chiropractic and DeckIt Spas for being prize sponsors.

“These businesses caught the vision when I first talked to them about this,” Toussaint said. “They gave me money to help make it happen. So I definitely want to make sure they get credit for this because this is going to go well.”

Freak at the Falls is set for Friday, Oct. 29, from 8:00 pm to midnight at The Westbank. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Toussaint stressed that everyone who wants to should come out for this, even if they don’t want to compete in the freestyle battles.

“If you don’t want to participate in the freestyle competition, you should still come,” he said. “Dress up. There’s going to be a dance and we’re going to have fun!”