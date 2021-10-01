East Idaho Eats: U-Pick Red Barn offering fresh pizzas cooked in a silo this fall

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn is known for pumpkins, train rides, a straw maze, fall activities, popcorn and donuts.

But the Idaho Falls business is unveiling a new product this year: freshly made pizza baked in an oven attached to a 60 foot grain silo.

Rollie Walker, the owner of U-Pick, had the oven installed on the large red silo a few months ago. One of his employees attended training on how to make Italian-style pizza in the fire-burning stove. The dough is made from scratch on-site and a variety of fresh toppings are available for customers to enjoy.

U-Pick offers traditional pizzas, like pepperoni and cheese, along with some unique menu items. ‘The Pumpkin Patch’ includes Italian meats, three cheeses, spices, olive oil and pumpkin honey drizzled on top. ‘The Train…All Aboard!’ is loaded with sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, sliced meatballs, mushrooms, cheeses and spices.

Cheesy garlic bread is available and the pizzas come in two sizes – 6″ and 12″.

Watch the video above to see how the pizzas are made and what makes them so unique.

Learn more about U-Pick Red Barn here.