Getting to Know Dr. Ryan Hall at Hinckley and Hall Ear, Nose & Throat

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: My name is Ryan Hall. I am an otolaryngologist (ear, nose, and throat doctor) with Hinckley and Hall Ear, Nose, and Throat.

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? As an ENT surgeon, I treat diseases of the head and neck in adults and children. Some of my areas of interest within head and neck surgery include:

Treatment of acute, recurrent, and chronic sinus disease

Treatment of laryngeal disorders such as hoarseness, difficulty breathing, and difficulty swallowing

Surgery for sleep apnea including hypoglossal nerve stimulation (Inspire)

Facial plastic surgery such as rhinoplasty and facial reconstruction

Head and neck cancer surgery including thyroid, parathyroid, and parotid surgery

Treatment of acute and chronic ear disease

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Idaho Falls at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on April Fool’s Day. The jokes that have been played on me could make an article of their own.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I grew up in Ammon and went to Hillcrest High School. I attended college at Brigham Young University-Idaho. I then left Idaho for medical school at the University of Washington followed by a residency at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. We have been back in Idaho Falls since the summer of 2021 and are so excited to be home.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. I worked construction during high school and college. This ended up being a great blessing for me, as it taught me the value of hard work and taught me to work with my hands.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best business decision I have ever made is joining Dr. Daniel Hinckley in his practice. He is a kind man and a wonderful doctor. I am fortunate to have him as a mentor and a friend.

7. Tell us about your family. My parents, Scott and Debbie Hall, have made Idaho Falls their home for over 30 years. They are my greatest heroes.

My wife Brooke is from Rupert and grew up on a potato farm. We are both so grateful to be back in Idaho. We have three children: Eliza (age 8), Annie (age 6), and Scotty (age 4).

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. My all-time favorite book is Tuesdays with Morrie. Morrie’s perspective on what really matters in life helps keep me grounded.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. Practicing medicine is difficult and not every patient has a perfect outcome. My hope is that my patients will feel like the pilot in their health and allow me to be their co-pilot as we navigate their healthcare journey together.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Moving away for medical training means that our kids have only experienced Idaho when they came home to visit grandmas and grandpas. Our hope is to expose them to the beauties of Idaho that Brooke and I grew up with.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? The motto at the Mayo Clinic is: The Needs of the Patient Come First. Medical training is long and hard but keeping your eye on the goal of helping your patients keeps things in perspective.

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? Take a little more time to enjoy the journey and spend a little less time focused on the finish line.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Pachanga’s Mexican Restaurant. Brooke and I went there on our first date and later got engaged there!

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I have been a patient myself. At age 13, I was diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases that I continue to manage today with the help of Idaho Falls physicians. I find this helps me empathize with my patients as I get to walk in their shoes.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Loaded baked potatoes.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email rett@eastidahonews.com.