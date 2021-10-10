Getting to Know Laurie Pinkerton from The Healing Sanctuary

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Laurie Pinkerton, PA-C at The Healing Sanctuary

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? At The Healing Sanctuary, we practice Integrative and Functional Medicine. This means when a patient comes to our clinic with symptoms, we look for the true cause of the symptoms and treat that as opposed to symptom management alone. I work with Family Practice and Alternative Medicine.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday? I was born in Arlington, Virginia, May 29.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I have lived in Idaho for three and a half years. I love living in eastern Idaho because I am able to work in an area that also has access to the outdoors where I can explore by hiking, biking or skiing. It has also been a pleasure working with the community here.

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. After college, I put my Biology degree to good use working at Keystone Ski Resort skiing every day!

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? It’s a tie between moving to Driggs to learn about organic farming, and going to PA school.

7. Tell us about your family. I live with my husband and cats in Idaho. My parents and brother live on the east coast and I visit as often as I can.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” – this movie embraces the reality that life is best actualized when you leave the comforts at home. You have to go and explore for yourself to experience life and the possibilities it holds for you.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. I will never move somewhere again without housing and a job!

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? Working with other staff at the Healing Sanctuary to offer Group Visits. Group Visits are re-imagined provider-patient visits in which multiple patients are present in the same office visit. These 1-2 hour long visits allow the patients to share in education, support and counseling while also receiving individual medical evaluations from the providers present. Illnesses should not be experienced alone. These visits combine the best from both individual office visits and group support.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? If I can do it, you can do it!

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? Nothing. My journey has led me to the experiences, people, and places that have helped shape who I am today.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? Tandoori Oven

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself I love untying difficult knots.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Roasted and crispy with garlic and salt!

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email rett@eastidahonews.com.