Idaho Falls man pleads guilty to having child pornography

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has pleaded guilty to a federal possession of child pornography charge.

Jeffrey Benjamin Spracher, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement filed Oct. 10. A federal grand jury indicted Spracher in February after the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and local law enforcement discovered hundreds of distributing images of children being sexually abused during an investigation in 2020.

When investigators took Spracher into custody in December, he admitted to downloading child pornography and said he “is interested in pornography that is ‘taboo.'” Spracher also talked about liking to collect child pornography, including images of toddlers and infants being sexually abused.

Spracher faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a five-year to life term of supervised release and a maximum fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4 at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.

Spracher will also have to register as a sex offender.

