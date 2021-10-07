Man killed after box truck rolls on US-93

SALMON — Idaho States Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on northbound U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 319.5, north of Salmon.

The crash occurred at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show a 30-year-old male driver from Charlotte, North Carolina was traveling northbound on US-93 in a 2022 box truck. He failed to negotiate a turn and went off the right side of the road. He steered back on the roadway but overcorrected. The vehicle traveled back off the right side of the roadway ran into the hillside and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

No other information is expected to be released.