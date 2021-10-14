Man killed in officer-involved shooting was wanted for attempted murder, police say

The following is an update from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday. Read about the incident here.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Bannock County Coroner, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the shooting on Highway 30 near McCammon the afternoon of Oct. 1.

He is Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, Richland, Washington.

Next of kin has been notified.

Members of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office in Washington confirm McKenzie had an active arrest warrant for attempted first and second degree murder in Yakima County.

This incident remains under investigation by the Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous headline indicated Buddy Byron McKenzie was wanted for murder. He was wanted for attempted murder. We apologize for the error.