New information in search for missing Idaho boy could ‘prove to be very helpful’

FRUITLAND — Police say new information could “prove to be very helpful” in their search for a missing 5-year-old Fruitland boy.

Michael “Monkey” Vaughan vanished July 27 from his home in a quiet Fruitland neighborhood. In the weeks following, the Fruitland Police Department, the Idaho State Police and the FBI have continued to search for and follow up on tips.

Part of the investigation has involved searching through neighborhood surveillance videos. Detectives want help to identify multiple people and vehicles seen on camera.

“It’s very important to understand that these people are not suspects or persons of interest, but it is important to talk to each of them to help us complete the picture of the events that took place that evening,” police said in a news release Thursday.

A 2016 to 2020 Honda Pilot was seen on Southwest 8th Street around 6:45 p.m. the day Michael disappeared. A 2010 or 2011 Dodge Avenger was also seen on Southwest 8th Street before turning onto South Whitley Drive.

A blue Dodge Avenger seen on video | Courtesy Fruitland Police

A white Honda Pilot seen on video | Courtesy Fruitland Police

Additionally, police would like to speak to a man who was jogging on the sidewalk on Southwest 8th Street near Crestview Park around 6:15. He had dark hair, facial hair, dark shorts and no shirt. A second man with dark hair, wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, was also seen walking on Southwest 8th Street.

“We are encouraged by the fact that one of these individuals described above could help us bring Michael home safely,” police said. “We are also encouraged by the fact there are still people out there that did see something, but didn’t feel it was important to report their information at the time.”

To help in the search for Michael, the reward money has increased to $40,000. Police say the reward is available to anyone having information leading to the safe return of Michael. The reward is available until Nov. 15.

Michael was last seen wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and sandals. He is 43 inches tall, 50 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Officials have said Michael’s family remains fully cooperative and have complied with all request of investigators.

If you have information about suspicious activity on or around July 27 on Southwest 8th Street, Southwest 9th Street, Washington Avenue and Cornwall Way between 6 and 7 p.m., contact Fruitland Police at (208) 642-6006 ext. 0, or email the tipline at findmichael@fruitland.org.

“We are committed to scrutinizing every detail in this investigation, and it is taking time,” police said. “This remains a very active investigation at all levels and will continue.”

