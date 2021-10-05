New milk delivery business launching in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A milk delivery business will provide a unique product to customers while helping the environment at the same time.

Dairy Day Delivery is slated to launch later this month and will serve customers in the Ammon, Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg areas.

Co-owner Tony Brooks tells EastIdahoNews.com he and his partner, Daniel Woodward, are teaming up with Paradise Grove Dairy in Monteview to provide milk that’s a little different than the kind you buy at the store.

“The milk itself is unpasteurized, so it’s coming straight from the cow. It’s got A2/A2 proteins in it, which makes it easier for your body to break down,” Brooks says.

Milk with this type of protein has many other health benefits for consumers, according to the dairy’s website.

“Raw milk is the way God intended milk to be consumed, it has the natural enzymes to break down the lactose in the milk,” the website says. “It has natural bacteria which are good for your own digestion (they are called probiotics). It has the natural fat that makes you feel full longer so you don’t eat a lot of empty calories. The proteins in A2 milk also help build and maintain muscle.

Paradise Grove Dairy cows with the A2/A2 protein are pasture-fed during the warm summer months and are fed a non-GMO ration consisting of barley, sugar cane molasses, palm oil, and alfalfa, the website says. The A2 herd is antibiotic-free and hormone-free.

Brooks says another unique aspect of the business is its commitment to the environment. All the milk will be delivered in 64-ounce (half-gallon) glass jars just like in the old days.

“When we deliver the milk, we’ll also offer for free to come pick up the empty glass bottles and recycle them. That way, we’re saving on plastic waste (as much as we can),” he says.

Brooks paints houses through his business, Brooks Painting. The inspiration for Dairy Day Delivery stemmed, in part, from a news report he heard about the amount of plastic waste in the United States. He’s also noticed a renewed interest in education about milk products, how it’s made and where it comes from. Brooks saw an opportunity to combine the two interests with the milk delivery business.

He recently launched a website for Dairy Day Delivery, but the business isn’t up and running yet. Brooks is shooting for mid-October but didn’t say a specific date. It will focus specifically on milk delivery for now, but he hopes to offer more dairy products in the future and expand into the Blackfoot-Pocatello area.

He’s looking forward to providing “the best customer service” for people in eastern Idaho.

“Our commitment is to always make things right and give everyone the best quality for what they pay,” says Brooks. “We also hope we can work together to do what we can to take care of our environment and help people be able to drink milk (who couldn’t before).”

To sign up or learn more, visit Dairy Day Delivery on Facebook or online.