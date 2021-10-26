Plea deals reached in American Falls shooting that sent man to hospital

AMERICAN FALLS — A man and two sisters have reached plea deals for their involvement in the shooting of a person outside an American Falls home.

Michael Anthony White, 37, pleaded guilty to felony accessory to the concealment of evidence Tuesday as part of a plea agreement made with Power County prosecutors. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony accessory to a second-degree murder charge. A robbery charge White was facing had already been dismissed by a judge after a preliminary hearing.

American Falls Police reports show investigators were called to the American Falls home after a neighbor called dispatchers and told them a man was outside the home yelling he had been shot. According to charging documents, Stephanie Lynne Wasson, 26, Sabrina Dawn Wasson, 27, and White, were there when the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.

Stephanie Wasson pleaded guilty to aggravated battery Friday, in exchange for an attempted second-degree murder charge being dropped. Sabrina Wasson is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor obstruction on Nov. 9, according to court documents.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the semi-conscious victim on the grass of his front yard, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An ambulance crew began treating him for the gunshot. While moaning in pain after being shot, the victim is reported to have told detectives Stephanie had shot him. An ambulance then rushed him to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

As investigators looked around the scene, they spotted a single .380 shell casing in the street by the victim’s car. Detectives were able to determine that the Wassons, White and the victim were all at Rock Bottom Bar before the shooting. After leaving, the group went to a gas station where some sort of physical altercation began.

The fight eventually moved down the street to the front yard of the victim’s home, where he was eventually shot by Stephanie Wasson. The fight reportedly began over a broken phone.

A sheriff’s deputy eventually found Stephanie Wasson and White near a home on Idanha Avenue. The two were seen walking away from a shed on the property before authorities detained them for questioning. White reportedly hid a .380 handgun inside a toolbox in the shed.

Sentencing for White is scheduled for Dec. 17 at the Power County Courthouse. Sentencing for Stephanie Wasson is not yet on the court docket.