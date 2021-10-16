UPDATE: Victims of double homicide identified in Pocatello

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, working with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased individuals following the double homicide at 4200 Philbin Road in Pocatello on Friday evening.

The deceased are 21-year-old Timothy D. Hunt and 41-year-old Jennifer D. Leigh, both of Pocatello.

Autopsies will be performed on both individuals on Monday in Ada County.

“We are working cooperatively with the Pocatello Police to perform a transparent and diligent investigation into this shooting,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO —- A man is in custody after two people were found dead in Pocatello.

The Pocatello Police Department arrested Jesse Leigh, 39, at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in connection to the incident, according to a department news release.

Police have not released many details, but are calling the incident a double homicide that happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the 4000 block of Philbin Road.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.