What day will you go trick-or-treating: Saturday or Sunday?

IDAHO FALLS— Little goblins, ghouls, and ghosts will be getting ready to trick-or-treat for Halloween next weekend but the big question is, what day will everyone be celebrating?

Halloween falls on a Sunday this year and according to several local community Facebook groups, people are torn as to which day to take their kids trick-or-treating.

Several people say they are planning to trick-or-treat on Saturday because of their religious beliefs. Another reason is that Sunday is a school night.

Others say they will trick-or-treat on Sunday, the actual holiday, while some plan to take their children trick-or-treating on both Saturday and Sunday.

Most large cities in Eastern Idaho are planning to hold events before Sunday, Oct. 31.

Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor said the city has an event planned for Saturday, Oct. 30. Idaho Falls Police, Idaho Falls Fire, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have a Real Heroes’ Trunk-or-Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse and Memorial Drive.

In Rexburg, Cultural Arts Director Jed Platt told EastIdahoNews.com there will be several events held before Oct. 31 but nothing on Sunday. On Oct. 29, there will be a pumpkin parade at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic (Community) Center from 2 p.m to 7 p.m. where there will be a display of jack-o-lanterns from the community.

In Pocatello, there will be a Halloween event called Zoo Boo where people can come dressed in their favorite costume for the Halloween bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone can trick-or-treat around the zoo and participate in fun activities plus there will be a costume contest.

The cities EastIdahoNews.com spoke with said they do not regulate when kids can go trick-or-treating. Either Saturday or Sunday is a personal choice.