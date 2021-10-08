Wife, son of man jailed for sex acts arrested for destruction of evidence

POCATELLO — The wife and son of a Pocatello man facing several life sentences have been arrested for their alleged roles in attempting to destroy evidence.

Triston Jayce Powell, 20, and Rebekah Avery Dye, 22, have each been charged with felonies for the attempted destruction of evidence and for conspiracy, according to court documents.

Both Dye and Powell were taken into custody at the Bannock County Jail Tuesday. Trenton Jared Powell, 42, was arrested in November 2020 and is facing three felony charges for lewd conduct with a minor.

Trenton had been out on bail since December but was arrested again Tuesday and charged with felony sexual abuse of a minor. He was also charged with felonies for attempting to destroy evidence and conspiracy.

Trenton Jared Powell | Bannock County Jail

According to an affidavit of probable cause, while he was in custody at Bannock County Jail, Trenton called his wife, Rebekah, and asked her to have his son, Triston, perform a “remote swipe” of his cell phone and cloud account. Triston called his father later reporting that the swipe had been completed, the affidavit says.

With the assistance of a digital forensics examiner, detectives were able to recover some of the erased files — which include photos and videos of females in “various states of nudity and sexual acts,” according to the affidavit.

If they are found guilty, Triston and Dye each face up to five years in prison apiece for each charge, as well as $10,000 in fines.

Both are scheduled for arraignment hearings on Oct. 13.