2 local men killed in crash, juvenile taken to hospital

DOWNEY — Two men from Idaho Falls were killed early Sunday morning in a crash on I-15 near Downey.

The 32-year-old and 36-year-old were traveling northbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado around 2:15 a.m. when the driver drove off the roadway, hit a guardrail and rolled the vehicle, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The men were not wearing seatbelts, according to police, and were ejected from the vehicle. They died at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released. Police continue to investigate.