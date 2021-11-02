2 wounded when vehicles shot at on I-15 in western Utah

NEPHI, Utah (AP) — Authorities are looking for someone who shot at four vehicles on Interstate 15 in western Utah on Tuesday, wounding two people.

The vehicles were hit as they traveled between Nephi and Scipio at around 3:15 a.m., the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement. The two people who were hit by shots have non-life-threatening injuries, it said.

Witnesses said the shots came from a light-colored SUV similar to a Jeep Cherokee, the department said.

Anyone who has information about the shootings or witnessed them is urged to contact the Utah Highway Patrol.