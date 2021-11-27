Art Museum of Eastern Idaho exhibit pays tribute to trio of local artists Arts & Entertainment Share This Adam Forsgren, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is currently hosting an exhibit dedicated to the work of three artists who made significant contributions to the fabric of the local art community over the course of their lives.

“A Tribute” spotlights to work of Beth Griebenow, John Griffith and Roy Reynolds, three artists who helped to build and enrich east Idaho’s culture. The trio had very different individual styles and influenced many local artists that followed in their footsteps.

“John Griffith was really instrumental in building (the Art Museum),” the museum’s Executive Director Miyai Abe Griggs told EastIdahoNews.com. “Getting the funding and overseeing the construction of it and all that. So without John, we wouldn’t even have an art museum here.”

The legacies of Griebenow and Reynolds loom large in the east Idaho arts community, as well. Griebenow shared her knowledge through teaching other artists.

“(Griebenow) was more of a formal educator,” Griggs said. “She would teach workshops and things like that, so a lot of our artists, especially our watercolor artists learned from Beth or became watercolorists because of Beth.”

Photo by Adam Forsgren

A cowboy and former art director for singer-songwriter Carole King, Roy Reynolds was known as an “artist’s artist” who left his mark on east Idaho artists despite not teaching formal classes.

“He’s come to open studios here where we’d have figure models and the artists’ would associate with him, watching him, and learning from him that way,” said Griggs. “He influenced this whole generation of artists that way.”

“All three of them were so very different,” she added. “But they contributed significantly to the art community and the artists who are active now. And the Art Museum and where it is today is because of them, and a lot of other artists.”

Not only have Griebenow, Griffith and Reynolds helped to build the east Idaho arts community to what it is today, but they left behind bodies of work that will continue to impact artists of all ages well into the future.

“(Griebenow, Griffith and Reynolds) were such good artists but they were also such kind people,” Griggs said. “They were so generous with their time and always willing to share a tip or their time or their supplies. I think that was something that so many artists benefitted from.”

Photo by Adam Forsgren

“I wish that more of our young people could have interacted with them,” she added. “But in a way, I suppose that they will be able to because there’s the generation of artists that Roy and Beth and John influenced and they’re another great group of artists who are generous with their time. So as young artists come and participate in figure drawing classes and things here, I think those lessons and the legacy of Roy and Beth and John will get passed on.”

Along with “A Tribute,” the Art Museum is featuring “Wings,” a show from the local chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America in their Corridor Gallery. “Wings” showcases selections from the society’s 25th Juried Exhibit.

For those looking for unique items to give as holiday gifts, The Art Museum is also currently running “Beaux Boutique,” a marketplace featuring art pieces crafted by local artists. “Beaux Boutique” runs through the holiday season and features “Artisan Saturday,” where several of the artisans will be on hand for anyone who wants to interact with them.

“A Tribute” and “Wings” both run through Dec. 31 at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Visit the museum website or Facebook page for more information.