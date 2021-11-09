Blackfoot exhibit celebrates Bingham County’s artistic legacy

BLACKFOOT — An exhibit featuring the work of historic Bingham County artists, who have contributed to east Idaho’s artistic legacy, is currently running at the Candy Jar Art Gallery in Blackfoot.

The Legacy Art Show spotlights a number of senior and deceased Bingham County artists who found some level of notoriety and whose work has been enjoyed for years by east Idaho residents. The goal of the exhibit is to throw a spotlight on these talented artists and their achievements while also preserving their legacy.

“This legacy show is a great idea, and I hope these exhibits will continue to be offered every year,” Rusty Herres, wife of deceased artist Allen Herres, said in a press release. “It lets people know there are so many great artists out there.”

Courtesy Stephanie Talbot

The exhibit is composed of many rarely seen and one-of-a-kind pieces. Highlights of the show include:

A 1906 watercolor by Susie Boice Trego, an artist and writer whose husband ran the Blackfoot newspaper for years.

An oil painting by locally well-known painter Charles F. Hilliard.

An early work by Eula Cosgrove, who later became a nun and served at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Blackfoot.

Many of the pieces in the art show are on loan from the art collection of Leo Wallace. An avid collector, Wallace has gathered historic Blackfoot art pieces for 35 years. Wallace has compiled a collection that includes everything from advertising and photographs to books written by local authors. His collection currently includes artwork from more than 16 different Bingham County artists.

“I encourage the community to come out and support and learn about the history of our artists,” Wallace said in the press release. “Their works are collected by people all around the world. One artist was even asked to do a painting of Pocahontas for a company she was involved with. There will be lots of tidbits to learn about and enjoy at the show.”

The Legacy Art Show is being hosted by The Candy Jar Art Gallery on Main Street in Blackfoot. This exhibition is free to the public and will run until Nov. 19. For more information about future Bingham County art events, visit the Bingham Arts council website or Facebook page.