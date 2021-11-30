Court documents reveal suspects’ conversation when troopers find meth and marijuana

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police arrested two people after finding over a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs during a Sunday traffic stop.

Troopers stopped a car around 5:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 318 for no lights on after the sun had set, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The driver, Andy Lopez, 66, and the passenger, Michael Venezia, 52, were booked into the Bonneville County Jail after ISP reported finding 8.06 ounces of marijuana and 1.28 pounds of methamphetamine.

When ISP pulled over the car, Venezia and Lopez gave conflicting stories. Venezia appeared agitated and had jerky movements. When asked when he last smoked marijuana, he said he had used it just before leaving and handed over a pipe.

As troopers searched the car and reportedly found the drugs, dash camera captured Venezia telling Lopez, “We’re f***** … Where did you hide that s***?” according to court documents. The two then tried to get their stories straight, according to troopers in a report.

Both Lopez and Venezia were booked into the Bonneville County Jail. The two were charged with felony meth trafficking, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both made initial court appearances Monday and are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Dec. 10.

Although Lopez and Venezia are accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.