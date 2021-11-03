Here are the winners of the competitive Rexburg City Council race

REXBURG — Rexburg residents voted one incumbent and two newcomers to the Rexburg City Council Tuesday.

The race saw nine candidates and the three with the most votes were elected to the City Council. Colin D. Erickson received 965 votes, the most in the race. Robert E. Chambers received 903 votes and Mikel D. Walker received 886. Voters were able to cast votes for three of the nine candidates on their ballots.

“With a field of nine candidates like we had in Rexburg, each of them unique and wonderful in their own way. I find it even a greater honor to be elected to serve,” Chambers told EastIdahoNews.com. “I’m just pleased the voters would extend that confidence in me when there were so many other good candidate choices.”

Erickson and Walker echoed the statement and said it felt honored to be chosen out of so many candidates in the contested race.

“It’s all about coming together, working together and trying to continue to move things forward as a team,” Erickson said.

As Rexburg continues to grow, all the candidates mentioned infrastructure as an item of importance while they serve on the City Council.

“I feel strongly that the community is at a crossroads and we are maturing. Our services and our delivery systems need to mature right along,” Walker said. “I think we are doing that and we are moving in the right direction.”

