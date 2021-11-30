Life Lessons: Playing Bingo with residents at MorningStar Senior Living

TODAY'S WEATHER
Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Life Lessons

  Published at

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

This week we spent some time with residents doing one of their favorite activities: Bingo! It’s one of the many activities MorningStar offers and something residents look forward to week after week. It gives them a chance to socialize, have fun and win prizes.

Watch the segment in the video player above!

