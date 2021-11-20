Mac ‘n Kelly’s Pub & Grill offers an award-winning menu of burgers, sandwiches and pasta

IDAHO FALLS — Since opening Mac ‘n Kelly’s Pub & Grill on the north end of Idaho Falls a year ago, Owners Scot and Neechi McGuire and their partners, David and Shelley Kelly couldn’t be happier with the response from the community.

The menu includes 20-30 different dishes, including the half-pound fluffy cow bison burger with fries, the rebel steak sandwich and onion rings and the chicken alfredo. EastIdahoNews.com gave these dishes a try, which you can watch in the video player above.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Family-oriented pub and grill opens in Idaho Falls

The restaurant at 1560 Lindsay Boulevard took home three awards in the “Best of Greater Idaho Falls” competition last month. It was the top winner in the “Bar Food” category and earned a silver award in the “Late Night Eats” and “Pub” category.

Scot tells EastIdahoNews.com it was the community that voted for the best in each category of the contest and he’s thrilled with the recognition.

“It’s fantastic! We’re really excited about it,” Scot says.

“We can’t even freaking believe it,” Neechi adds.

In addition to an award-winning menu and bar, the business offers a variety of activities for a family night out together. The slot car racetrack is pretty popular, with competitions happening weekly. There is also a stage and dance area where local bands perform and customers can participate in an open mic/karaoke night. An arcade, along with pool, foosball and darts are available as well.

RELATED | How eastern Idaho’s restaurant industry is coping with massive labor shortages

Like many restaurants in town, Mac ‘n Kelly’s has been dealing with ongoing labor and supply shortages this year. In a July Facebook post, Scot explained how unprecedented the shortages have been for the industry.

Despite these challenges, he says they’ve weathered the storm and the business is doing a lot better than it was this summer.

“We put a post out on Facebook after we’d had a really rough night. The response was fantastic and we actually had a few people come in and apply just because they felt like they wanted to work here,” Scot explains. “We’re still struggling in the kitchen a little bit but … overall we’re in better shape than we were a couple of months ago.”

Going forward, Scot would like to see the business continue to grow. He and his wife are planning to add some new menu items in the future.

The building’s history as a rock and roll dance club makes it a popular place for local bands, like the McMurphy Brothers and Almost Famous, to play. Scot says he’d eventually like to bring in bigger acts to perform.

From left: Neechi and Scot “Mac” McGuire pose for a photo inside their restaurant at 1560 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Maintaining the business’s family-friendly environment is Scot’s No. 1 priority.

“We got a lot of great places in town for little kids and we’ve got a lot of great places in town for adults to go, but we were lacking in the middle of this area,” he says. “We have people talk to us almost every night about ‘This is what we needed in the area.’ It’s just a good feeling (to see customers having a good time).”

Mac ‘n Kelly’s is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with a midnight closing time Friday and Saturday.