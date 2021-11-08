Man accused of using knife and hammer while threatening to kill woman

IDAHO FALLS —- Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a hammer while threatening to rape and kill her.

Kevin aka Kong Fu Davenport, 45, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to a home owned by a drug rehab and mental health company Saturday around 7 a.m. When officers arrived, the victim explained starting Friday night, Davenport began talking about Satan and said he would rape and kill her. By morning, Davenport went into the victim’s bedroom and lunged at her with a hammer and knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Davenport’s family showed up at the scene and began searching the man’s bedroom. Inside investigators report the family found a few grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, stolen IDs, stolen credit cards and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Davenport and booked him into the Bonneville County Jail.

Court records show this is not the first time Davenport has been accused of making statements to harm someone. In 2020, a family member went to the house and commented about drug use. Davenport then allegedly charged at the family member while threatening to kill them.

Court records show Davenport was charged with misdemeanor assault, but the case was dismissed because of Davenport’s mental health issues.

Davenport is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new felony charges on Nov. 19.

Although Davenport is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.