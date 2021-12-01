Marc Carroll wins second term as Blackfoot mayor

BLACKFOOT — Incumbent Mayor Marc Carroll will get a second term in office following a runoff election Tuesday night.

Carroll, who was running against challenger Craig Stuart, secured 53 percent of the vote, compared with Stuart’s 47 percent.

In a late night interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Carroll expressed relief over the outcome, but also acknowledged the close margin of the votes.

“It was a fairly close race,” Carroll said. “I’ve got to find a way to reach out to constituents that voted on the other side and find out why they voted the way they did, and see if we need to make some corrections.”

The Bingham County Elections Office shows 1,334 people voted in Tuesday’s runoff election, compared to the 1,566 people that voted during the general election on Nov. 2.

During the general election the votes were split between four candidates. None of them secured a 50 percent, plus one majority, which led to the runoff election between Carroll and Stuart, who were the top choices among voters.

For more detailed results visit the county election page.