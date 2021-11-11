PETA requests vegan meals for Utah man accused of shooting at father over wrong chicken wings

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – An animal rights organization is calling for a Utah man accused of shooting at his father because he brought home the wrong variety of chicken wings to be fed only vegan meals while in jail.

In late October, 30-year-old Alika Suliafu was arrested by Bountiful Police for attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm after shooting at his dad. Luckily, Suliafu’s father ducked down and the bullet missed the man, instead hitting the neighbor’s dishwasher.

Now, PETA’s executive vice president is encouraging law enforcement to only feed Suliafu vegan meals as a “first step toward promoting compassion.”

“Suliafu could have killed his father over receiving a chicken wing order he didn’t like—vegan foods could diminish that bloodthirst and might even help protect staff and neighboring inmates,” Tracy Reiman says in a letter to Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks. Reiman goes on to explain vegan foods would be beneficial to Suliafu’s health, save taxpayer dollars, and end a cycle of violence.

This isn’t the first time PETA has requested vegan meals for inmates. In July, PETA asked the warden of the New Hampshire Prison for Men to feed a man convicted of starting a chicken shed on fire and killing the birds inside to have strictly plant-based meals. Last fall, PETA made the same request for an Indiana man convicted of murdering and cannibalizing his girlfriend.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC4’s request for comment.