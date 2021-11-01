Pocatello man accused of lewd conduct with minors indicted on federal charges

POCATELLO — A local man facing numerous felony charges for alleged sexual exploitation of minors has been indicted on federal charges.

Documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show Trenton Jared Powell, 42, now faces 11 separate federal charges — six felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of receipt of child pornography. The documents were filed Tuesday.

Between the dates of Oct. 9, 2010 and June 20, 2012, Powell persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a girl he knew to be a minor into sexual acts, the documents allege. The girl, the documents read, was born in 1995.

The attempted sexual exploitation charges show Powell was allegedly attempting to conduct the sexual acts with the intention of producing child pornography, using materials shipped to him. This constitutes transportation of child pornography or items used to produce child pornography across state and federal lines.

Similarly, the charges show that Powell received images or videos of child pornography.

If he is found guilty on all counts, Powell could face life in prison. Documents also show that a conviction would result in the seizure of Powell’s home, as it was either used to “commit or to promote the commission” of the crimes of which he has been accused.

While charges or usually dropped at the district court level when a federal indictment occurs, Idaho court records show that Powell’s district court charges remain active. He remains scheduled for jury trial on Jan. 4, 2022.

Powell, as well as his son, Triston Jace Powell, and wife, Rebekah Avery Dye, were each charged for their attempt to destroy evidence and criminal conspiracy. Trenton is scheduled to be arraigned for those charges on Nov. 8, while Triston and Dye are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on Nov. 10.

