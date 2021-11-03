Rigby elects new mayor, one incumbent and two newcomers elected to city council

RIGBY – Rigby voters elected Richard Datwyler as the city’s new mayor Tuesday night.

Datwyler received 229 votes, 47% of the total, and his opponents, John Anderson and Brian Juenke, received 40% and 13% of the vote respectively.

Jason Richardson, the current mayor, has served two terms as the city’s leader and did not seek re-election. He was seeking one of the three available seats on the city council but was not elected. He lost to newcomers Michael Wilder, who was the top candidate with 382 votes and 30% of the overall vote, and Val Orme, who had 363 votes, 28% of the total. Incumbent candidate Becky Harrison was re-elected with 339 votes, 26% of the total.

The final tally came in early Wednesday morning. None of the candidates were available at a late hour, but Harrison sent EastIdahoNews.com a statement early Tuesday evening in the event she was re-elected.

“I am so pleased to continue to serve the community that I love so much. I look forward to having a voice in the decisions that will need to be made for Rigby’s future. I am grateful to all those other candidates who campaigned out of a willingness to help our community. Thank you to all of those members of the community that got out to the polls over the last few weeks and made their desires known through voting. I encourage all of us here in southeastern Idaho to stay informed and interested in our community’s needs and to attend public meetings to express your thoughts and experiences,” she wrote.

In response to a questionnaire last month, Datwyler and each of the city council candidates cited growth and outdated infrastructure as one of the community’s biggest challenges. They’re looking forward to serving the city for the next four years.

