
Runoff will decide Pocatello mayoral race

Kalama Hines
East Idaho Elects

  Published at

Pocatello09
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

POCATELLO — The Pocatello mayoral race will go to a runoff.

Because no candidates reached the 51% threshold, the top two — incumbent Brian Blad and challenger David Worley — will wait out another night of voting, which will take place on Nov. 30.

Blad received 4,618 votes (43%) to lead all candidates, while Worley received 3,745 (35%). Councilwoman Chris Stevens also challenged, receiving 2,143 (20%).

Idaho Sierra Law received 33 votes, and Sam Laoboonmi, who dropped out just before the election but still appeared on the ballot, received 94.

