Blind woman stunned when Mat and Savanna Shaw show up and sing to her for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

It’s been a challenging few years for Arlene Hix. As she and her husband, Veldon, were traveling to Jackson Hole in 2017, he suffered a major heart attack and they ended up crashing into a river. Veldon passed away and Arlene was rescued from the vehicle submerged in water.

Fast forward to earlier this year when Arlene woke up one morning and could not see anything. Her son rushed her to the doctor where she was told she was blind and would never see again. Arlene moved into MorningStar Senior Living and a few months later, her daughter died.

When EastIdahoNews.com heard Mat and Savanna Shaw were coming to eastern Idaho for a concert, we asked if they’d be interested in visiting Arlene. The daddy-daughter singing duo agreed and said they want their music to share hope and spread joy.

We planned a big surprise with the Shaws and Arlene’s family. She had no clue what was about to happen! Watch the video above to see how it all went down.