Snowmachine rental company launching its second year of business in eastern Idaho

RIGBY – When Steffen Stowell opened a snowmobile rental company north of Rigby last fall, it was an attempt to capitalize on the influx of people traveling through the area on their way to Island Park, Driggs, Jackson and other tourist destinations.

Noticing an uptick in cabin rentals and RV’ers, he thought surely people might want to rent a snowmobile during their trip. His instincts turned out to be correct.

“Last year, I was turning customers away because I didn’t have enough inventory to satisfy the demand,” Stowell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

This year, the trend is repeating itself. Stowell says the reservations have already started and he’s still having a hard time keeping up with the demand, despite having triple the amount of inventory.

Since launching in November, Fun Run Rentals at 153 North 3850 East next to Stowell Outlaw Services in Rigby has grown to include a fleet of a dozen snowmachines. Most of them are 2020 or newer and have an electric starter, are fuel-injected and can drive in reverse.

“There are different types,” says Stowell. “The RMK (Rocky Mountain King) has taller suspension, wider or longer track, meant for off-trail exploration and deep powder maneuverability. There are other models … that are more trail-capable snowmobiles, a little bit wider stance, shorter track, something that’s easier to maneuver left or right.”

Customers can pick them up or have them delivered as far away as Island Park.

The rental season typically lasts from Dec. 10 until the first Friday in April, depending on weather and trail conditions.

As the business continues to grow, he’s hoping to eventually have even more inventory with his own shop and a service and apparel side.

“I would like it to offer a comfortable, clean, spacious environment where people can drop off their trailers and machines, have them worked on and returned, but also have a place where they can buy oil, maintenance items, a small inventory of parts — something that saves them travel to Idaho Falls and Rexburg (for the same services),” he says.

But for now, he’s glad to be up and running and he’s inviting you to give his machines a try this winter.

To make a reservation or learn more, visit the Fun Run Rentals website, Facebook page, or call (208) 254-2065.