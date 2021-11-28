Tears roll down woman’s face as she learns a Secret Santa is getting her a new roof

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Carol has taken care of her mom for the past eight years until she needed to move into a nursing home. Carol then went to the nursing home every day until COVID-19 shut down visits. She adjusted to video chats and would often chat with her mom between her window.

Carol’s mom passed away in December 2020. Four months later, Carol got really sick and was hospitalized for four days. Doctor’s weren’t sure what was wrong so she came home but a week later she ended up back in the hospital for 14 days. She could hardly walk, move her arms, or do anything.

She is slowly regaining her strength and stamina. She is the meaning of strength!

Carol’s roof is in serious need of replacement or she’s at risk of losing her homeowner’s insurance. She doesn’t have the money to afford repairs – let alone a brand new roof.

Secret Santa wants to help. He asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit and bring some Christmas cheer. Watch the video above to see the surprise!