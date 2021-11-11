These businesses are offering deals and discounts for Veterans Day 2021

IDAHO FALLS – Veterans Day is Thursday, and businesses all over eastern Idaho are using the occasion to say “Thank you” to those who have served or are currently serving our country.

EastIdahoNews.com has compiled a list of local businesses offering deals and discounts for veterans.

This list — which is in alphabetical order — will be updated as we learn of more offers, and if you have any we’ve missed, please email news@eastidahonews.com, or message us on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page.

APPLEBEES: For the 14th year, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is giving active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard a free meal Thursday from a special menu with proof of military service. This offer is dine-in only at more than 1,500 restaurants nationwide and hours vary by location.

ARBY’S: RB American, Arby’s largest franchisee, is honoring all veterans and active-duty military this Thursday, Nov. 11, with a free classic roast beef sandwich. Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest Flynn Restaurant Group-owned Arby’s location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

This offer is limited to one per customer and valid only at participating RB American franchisee restaurants in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Ilinois (Greater STL area), Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington. RBA is excited to celebrate Veteran’s Day and show appreciation to local heroes in the communities they serve with a free classic roast beef sandwich.

BED BATH & BEYOND: For active-duty U.S. military, vets and spouses, Bed Bath and Beyond is offering 25% off any in-store purchase on Nov. 11. Call or visit your nearest location for details.

BILL’S BIKE & SNOW: Free ski or board wax for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11. “Take it in and be ready when the snow flies. Thank you for your service!!!”

BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Buffalo Wild Wings is giving past and present armed service members a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. This deal is for dine-in or takeout and proof of service is required. The deal is limited to one per person.

CHICK-FIL-A: Chick-fil-A in Ammon is offering a free original or spicy chicken sandwich for veterans with military ID.

CHILI’S: Chili’s is offering a free meal from a special menu for veterans and active military.

COOKIE PLACE: All locations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Pocatello are giving away a free cookie to veterans who show their ID.

DENNY’S: Denny’s Veterans Day offer is from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday. Active and inactive military personnel can get a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” meal for dine-in only with a valid military ID or DD 214. Hours can vary.

DIXIE’S DINER: All menu items are 20% off for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11. Proof of service is required.

DRINKY DRINK: Drink Drink, a flavored soda shop in Firth, is giving free drinks for veterans. Proof of service is required.

FAMOUS FOOTWEAR: Famous Footwear provides a 10% discount for vets and active military year-round.

FIREHOUSE SUBS: Firehouse Subs in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Ammon is honoring veterans and active military personnel with free subs on Veterans Day. Local Firehouse Subs franchisees Chris and Natalie Morris are showing appreciation and offering all area veterans and active military personnel a complimentary medium Hook & Ladder sub. Local veterans must show proof of service to receive a complimentary sub. This offer is not valid for online orders or delivery, both in-house and third-party. It’s also not available with any other offers or discounts. Only one complimentary sub per person with valid proof of service.

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit Freddy’s Thursday. The cards are good through Nov. 30 and no purchase is “necessary to receive or redeem the card,” the chain told USA Today.

GREAT CLIPS: Veterans and active-duty military can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 to receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card to use at a later date. Visit the Great Clips website for details.

HEALING HANDS METAPHYSICAL STORE: Healing Hands offers veterans 10% off any purchase year-round.

HOME DEPOT: Home Depot provides discounts for veterans and active military year-round.

IHOP: IHOP is giving away free pancakes Thursday to all military veterans with a choice of two limited-time menu items. Veterans can choose to get free red, white and blue pancakes or a pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday when dining in. Military ID or proof of service is required.

JAKERS: Jakers is offering up to 50% off a veteran’s meal.

KNEADERS BAKERY & CAFE: Kneaders is providing free french toast to all veterans. Come to any Kneaders location on Nov. 11 before 11 a.m. for free chunky cinnamon french toast. This offer is valid in-store only.

LITTLE CAESARS: During their normal lunch period (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Thursday, all Little Caears locations will be offering free HOT-N-READY lunch combos to veterans and military personnel who provide proof of service.

LOWE’S: Lowe’s provides discounts for veterans and active military year-round.

MACKENZIE RIVER PIZZA: Vets receive 25% off any menu item Thursday, Nov. 11. Proof of service required.

MAVERIK: In honor of Veterans Day, Maverik is offering a patriotic star-shaped raised donut with vanilla icing, red, and blue stripes. A special Veterans Day bundle will also be offered including any size hot beverage and donut for $2. The bundle excludes maple bacon donuts and fritters.

OLIVE GARDEN: Olive Garden is providing veterans and active-duty military a free entrée from a select menu Thursday. This offer is dine-in only. Proof of military service is needed and entrées include breadsticks and choice of soup or house salad.

PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL: Paul Mitchell The School in Rexburg is offering free haircuts and barber shaves for veterans this month with an ID.

PILOT FLYING J: All active-duty and retired military members can get a $10 free meal credit at more than 750 participating U.S. travel centers that include Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network centers. To get this deal, veterans need to be verified with ID.me in the myRewards PlusTM app.

RED LOBSTER: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans, active-duty military and reservists.

RED ROBIN: Through Nov. 14, Red Robin Military Royalty members get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger, available for dining in or to go. To get this deal, veterans and active military had to register for the loyalty program with a military designation by Nov. 1.

REED’S DAIRY: Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls and Ammon is inviting military veterans to enjoy a free waffle cone Thursday, Nov. 11.

RUSTY LANTERN DINER: Veterans can get anything on the menu free with proof of service.

SHARI’S CAFE & PIES: Shari’s Cafe and Pies is offering buy one get one free meals for any active duty and retired military, all day Thursday. Available for dine-in and take-out.

SMITTY’S PANCAKE & STEAKHOUSE: Smitty’s is offering a free meal for all veterans Thursday, Nov. 11. Choose from any of the following entrees: chicken fried steak & eggs breakfast, meat & eggs pancake breakfast, any wrap, sandwich or hamburger meal. Proof of service is required and none of these offers can be combined with any other offers. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SNAKE RIVER SOLACE: Snake River Solace is offering a buy 1 get 1 half off and veteran’s get an additional 15% discount off the ENTIRE purchase. Thanks so much for reaching out and thinking of us. The store is at 2095 East 17th Street inside Teton Village. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m.

STARBUCKS: Starbucks will offer its annual Veterans Day special Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses. They can get a free tall 12-ounce hot brewed coffee at participating U.S. locations. The promotion is for café and drive-thru orders and is limited to one per customer.

The coffee giant says it will donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide Thursday to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong to support military communities’ mental health and the wellbeing of military communities.

SUBWAY: Subway is offering veterans a free 6-inch sub Thursday with proof of military service.

SWEETO BURRITO: Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls offers a 10% discount to veterans 365 days a year.

TACO JOHNS: Free small beef combo meal when veterans use the code VETERAN in the mobile app.

TARGET: Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10% discount off the guest’s full basket. To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering here. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time-use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the restaurant parking lots Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Veterans Affairs website, which notes veterans and active-duty military “can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.”

WALGREENS: Military, Veterans, and their families receive 20% off eligible, regular-price purchases when using myWalgreens membership.

WENDY’S: Wendy’s is offering veterans and active-duty military a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, but hours can vary by location. A valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card is required. The offer can be redeemed in restaurants or at the drive-thru.