Trucking company says fire ignited from welding accident

IDAHO FALLS — A local trucking company is staying on the road despite a fire destroying one of their shops in Idaho Falls Friday.

Super T Transport on North Boulevard caught fire around 8:30 a.m. and prompted a large response from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, flames engulfed the entire shop building that housed three semi-truck, two trailers and other equipment.

Everything inside the building was destroyed.

“Considering the circumstances we’re doing pretty good,” Super T President Heath Treasure told EastIdahoNews.com. “We’re really thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.”

Investigators have been combing through the fire since firefighters got it under control Friday. Treasure says the fire ignited in a welding accident and got out of control. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said the fire still remains under investigation and an official cause won’t be released until the inquiry’s conclusion.

“The fire looked really really bad,” Treasure said. “When it went out on the newswire it looked bad. It was bad, but we’re blessed that nobody was hurt. I can think of a lot worse things than dealing with this shop being burnt down, namely if somebody was to get hurt.”

Since the fire, Super T has remained on the road with its 200 truck fleet, transporting food items across the country. Treasure explains the company operates additional facilities and their main office and dispatch center in Idaho Falls came through unscathed.

“This is our busiest time of the year,” Treasure said. “We don’t anticipate to really take too big of a hit really other than just a little bit of an added headache for myself and the other executives to navigate through the insurance.”

Treasure said engineering and design for a new shop are already in the works and he expects the teardown of the burned-down shop to begin after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ll recover better, we’ll recovery quickly,” Treasure said.