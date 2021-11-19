UPDATE: Super T Transport building a complete loss after massive fire

UPDATE

Firefighters have contained a large fire at Super T Transport on the 2500 block of North Boulevard in Idaho Falls Friday morning.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says no one was inside the business when the fire broke out and no injures have been reported.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire for hotspots throughout the day.

The building is a complete loss, according to firefighters.

U.S. Highway 20 has also been reopened after a portion of the road was blocked when the fire broke out.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are fighting a large fire at Super T Transport on the 2500 block of North Boulevard in Idaho Falls.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m., and a massive plume of smoke could be seen for miles.

Multiple firefighters are at the fire, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Idaho State Police are assisting with traffic control on U.S. Highway 20 near the structure fire. The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 are blocked at milepost 311. The eastbound lanes of US-20 are blocked at milepost 307. Traffic is being detoured at this time.

