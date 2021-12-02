2 people hospitalized in Bannock County crash

POCATELLO – Two people were hospitalized following a 2-vehicle crash in Bannock County Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 in Bannock County.

The teenage driver of a GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on the highway. Just as they were passing milepost 333, they merged into oncoming traffic in the opposite lane and hit a Kenworth semi-truck traveling westbound.

“Both vehicles came to rest blocking the east and westbound lanes of travel,” a news release from ISP says.

There was a passenger with the driver of the Yukon. ISP did not specify their condition, but both of them were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

“The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck was driven by a 49-year-old male from Idaho Falls. He was wearing his seatbelt,” ISP says.

Highway traffic was blocked in both directions for about four hours to allow emergency responders to help the victims and clean up the wreckage.

This crash is still under investigation.