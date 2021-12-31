Body of missing Idaho Falls woman found

IDAHO FALLS — The body of a woman reported missing just days before Christmas has been found.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements confirmed 22-year-old Amelia Furniss Leonhart of Idaho Falls was found deceased Thursday night.

The family reported Leonhart missing after she was last seen leaving Outback Steakhouse on the evening of Dec. 21.

“Hello everyone, our search for my sister Amelia has ended,” her sister Oliva said in a statement posted by a private investigator on Facebook. “Her body was found yesterday in a local area. … All I can ask is for everyone to please be respectful to my family and I through this and give us time to process and grieve for my beautiful sister.”

The sister shared thanks to those who helped spread the word about her sister’s disappearance.

Police say Leonhart appears to have died by suicide.

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com typically does not report on suicides, however, due to the public nature of this case, an exception is being made.