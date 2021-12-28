Bring your Christmas tree to McCowin Park for a giant bonfire

AMMON — Don’t know what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday? Look no further. The City of Ammon is asking for your trees so firefighters can create a giant blaze for the community to watch and enjoy.

The City of Ammon along with Lookout Credit Union is hosting a second annual event called “Icy Inferno,” which is a Christmas tree bonfire.

“We are going to have some food vendors out there. Local businesses are going to be out there giving prizes away. We are going to have a DJ, music, and we are going to have a fireworks show shortly after the bonfire,” Ammon Recreation Coordinator Randal Miller said. “It’s going to be a big party out there, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the dirt field on the southwest end of McCowin Park which is at the corner of Williams and Targhee.

“Last year, the bonfire was 90 feet around, and we figured it was about 15 or 16 feet high,” said Miller. “This year, the pile might even be bigger because word is out now.”

Last year’s Icy Inferno bonfire. | City of Ammon Facebook

Last year, the event had COVID-19 restrictions. This year, Miller said it will be a full-fledged event. He expects a big crowd for the bonfire.

He told EastIdahoNews.com firefighters will be there to monitor the bonfire.

Firefighter in front of the bonfire at last year’s event. | City of Ammon Facebook

“The Ammon Fire Department is in control all night. They make the call when to start the fire. They have a full crew out there, and they are ready to go,” he said.

Miller said the city is taking Christmas trees now through Jan. 22 for the bonfire. Anyone can drop their Christmas tree off at McCowin Park on the southwest end. There are banners indicating the Icy Inferno Christmas tree drop off and Miller said there’s a big pile of Christmas trees there already.

Map of where to drop off trees. | City of Ammon Facebook

Christmas tree drop-off at McCowin Park. | City of Ammon Facebook

“We are off to a really great start,” he said. “My favorite part is just going over there (to the park) every day and seeing how big the Christmas tree pile is getting.”

Miller told EastIdahoNews.com signs indicate how to drop off the trees so the trees don’t pile out onto the street. He said whenever is convenient for people to bring their trees, either day or night, works.

He said they are only taking live trees, not fake ones. He wants the community to know that all the decorations must be taken off of the tree before dropping it off and to make sure the tree is not wrapped in plastic.

“You got to take them (your tree) somewhere anyway, so might as well bring them over to us!” Miller said.