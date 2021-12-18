Couple breaks down when they learn a Secret Santa has a big gift for them

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Melissa is one of the most selfless, caring and giving people you will ever meet. She was born with Muscular Dystrophy and has been in a wheelchair since she was 3 years old. She has never known a day without pain.

When Melissa was in grade school, a doctor told her she would not live to see the age of 15. He told her parents to take her home and love her for whatever time they had left. Forever defiant, she just celebrated her 40th birthday.

Melissa has been employed and making her own way as a licensed social worker since graduating college in 2005. She has faced many challenges and illnesses throughout her life but has never asked anyone for help, even if she needs it. She does not expect to get anything from anyone without earning it first but she never hesitates to help others no matter what it takes.

During the pandemic, she continued to work full-time at the hospital in Montpelier. As a social worker, she has dedicated her life to serving others including volunteer work in several capacities and organizations related to her profession.

Melissa was recognized by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce as Distinguished Under 40 in 2012. Upon receiving the honor, Melissa told an interviewer that her disability grants her increased empathy and compassion to those she serves.

Melissa does not let her condition define her, but instead channels her own experiences and disability as a means to understand the challenges others might face. She never feels sorry for herself no matter how ill she is and never expects or wants sympathy from anyone.

Scott, Melissa’s husband, drives her to and from work every day in a wheelchair accessible van. They have owned the van for nine years and it has over 250,000 miles on it. The van needs major repairs but they still owe $9,000 on it and the repairs would cost more than the van itself.

Scott and Melissa have started a small flower shop next to their house so they can earn money for a new van.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Scott and Melissa a visit with a big Christmas present. Watch the video above to see the surprise!