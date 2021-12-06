Family of young mom battling cancer receives big gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Brooke is a young mom of three kids ages 8, 4 and almost 2. Brooke’s husband, Nate, is a detective with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Last August, Brooke was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. After going through multiple scans, doctors learned it had spread to her lymph nodes, liver, neck, left ribs and several vertebrae. She went through many rounds of chemo and lost all her hair.

Earlier this year, things seemed to be on the mend but Brooke recently learned the cancer has continued to spread.

Brooke has been so positive through all of this. She is a fighter and this isn’t her first experience with cancer. When she was young, she dealt with a type of oral cancer and then later had a type of skin cancer removed.

Nate has been the family’s rock through all of this. He puts in a lot of hours serving his community and continues to be an amazing, supportive husband, dad, and provider.

Brooke recently told a friend that she wishes she could see her children play on their own swing set.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Brooke, Nate and their kids a visit with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!