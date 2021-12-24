Former Pocatello city council member killed in rollover crash

HOWE – A Pocatello man is dead following a crash near Howe Monday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe.

A 68-year-old man, which KPVI has identified as former Pocatello City Councilmember Michael Orr, was driving a 2008 Ford F350 while pulling a 2016 Titan trailer. Somehow, Orr lost control and drove off the left shoulder.

The pickup rolled and came to rest near North Sunny Road.

Orr was not wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP, and died from his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

KPVI reports Orr was on the city council for four years, ceding his seat to council member Linda Leeurik in 2018. He was a former chairperson and member of the Pocatello Development Authority.

Multiple slide-offs have been reported in eastern Idaho due to slick weather and snowfall. Witnesses say someone hit a power pole on Crowley Road near Iona Thursday night.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports a stretch of State Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley has been closed to traffic in both directions “until further notice” due to avalanche danger.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. The latest weather forecast can be found here.