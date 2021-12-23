TODAY'S WEATHER

Winter weather causing slide-offs, wrecks in eastern Idaho

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

image0 7
Courtesy Amy Walker

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to multiple slide-offs and wrecks in eastern Idaho.

A semi-truck tipped on its side near Little Elk Creek in the Palisades area of Bonneville County, according to witnesses. It’s unknown if the driver was injured.

Other slide-offs have been reported due to slick weather and snowfall. Drivers are asked to use caution throughout the evening.

You can find the latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department here. The latest weather forecast can be found here.

