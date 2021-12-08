Where you can see some of the best Christmas light displays in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — During the holiday season, twinkling red and green lights, candy canes, and inflatable Santa’s are an enjoyable sight on many houses when driving through neighborhoods.

We asked our users to share who has the best residential Christmas displays in the area. We’ve compiled a list of Christmas light displays for you and your family to check out so you don’t miss the holiday fun!

AMMON

Mackenzie Smith has an inflatable display on the Ammon foothills at 6330 East Middle Fork Road.

SHELLEY

Tom and Kristy Scruggs have a beautiful display at 1181 North 1340 East in Shelley.

CHUBBUCK

Brad Winters puts on a light show at 1389 Sawtooth in Chubbuck where you can tune into the radio and watch lights dance. He calls it, “Winter wonderland of lights.” There’s a Facebook page dedicated to the light show, too. Click here.

RIGBY

There are lights for the whole family at Firth Family Lights at 3963 East 160 North in Rigby. On Sundays, the family puts on a Christ-centered light show.

REXBURG

A local favorite in Rexburg is The Robinson Family Light Show at 672 Hillside Drive.

The Sessions Family Light show is at 118 South Hidden Valley Road in Rexburg. They write on Facebook, “Welcome to a magical place where the Christmas lights come alive during Winter. We hope to bring warmth to your heart and remind you what Christmas is all about.”

IDAHO FALLS

Justin Houts at 3779 Nottingham Lane in Idaho Falls has a twinkling light display with a large tree outside of his home. He has Santa and Santa’s sleigh with reindeer outside.

Pam Colling has a large inflatable Santa Claus and snowman with gingerbread displays, nutcrackers and deer at 481 Hartert in Idaho Falls.

The Owens family lights 2021 Christmas Extravaganza off of 1385 Lowell Drive is titled, “A Christmas Fantasy.” Their show is created through the use of over 130,000 red/green/blue pixels. Six new songs are making their debut along with three favorites from the past. The 30-minute show runs daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 88.5 FM, repeating continuously throughout the evening.

And we can’t forget Rollie and Sally Walker. Their Christmas light display on the corner of 21st Street and Boulevard has been popular for many years. They say it’s a magical experience you won’t get anywhere else.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT

Kris Evans at 1411 West Center Street in Blackfoot created this vibrant display. He built the sleigh himself.

If you know of any other homes or displays, please list them in the comments below!