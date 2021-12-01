Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly storming Capitol in Jan. 6 riot

IDAHO FALLS — Federal and local authorities arrested an Idaho Falls man for crimes he allegedly committed during the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on Jan 6.

The FBI, Naval Criminal Investigate Service and Idaho Falls Police arrested 39-year-old Tyler Tew on Tuesday, according to an FBI news release. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, which houses federal inmates locally.

Federal charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show that Tew is charged with misdemeonors of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Tyler Tew | Jefferson County Jail

The FBI received a tip that Tew posted on his Facebook that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 alongside thousands of other demonstrators. A Facebook live video on his account shows Tew at the rally for then-President Donald Trump. The caption on the video reads “Trump Rally! #StopTheSteal.”

Cell phone data also showed Tew entered the U.S. Capitol with others, which FBI agents supported using surveillance videos from inside the building, according to charging documents.

After entering the Capitol, Tew took to Facebook again, posting, “To be clear! There was absolutely zero vandalism aside from a broken door that I saw.” Tew wrote that people should be upset for the government “allowing an election to be stolen.”

In the days following the riot, federal investigators report Tew discussed the riots and his viewpoints about the events even more on social media.

Federal prosecutors filed the case against Tew on Nov. 12. There were no scheduled court dates on the docket for Tew’s case.

A photo of Tyler Tew included in federal charging documents. | Courtesy FBI