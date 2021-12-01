TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
42°
broken clouds
humidity: 70%
wind: 3mph N
H 41 • L 39
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly storming Capitol in Jan. 6 riot

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Tyler Tew update
A photo of Tyler Tew included in federal charging documents. | Courtesy FBI

IDAHO FALLS — Federal and local authorities arrested an Idaho Falls man for crimes he allegedly committed during the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on Jan 6.

The FBI, Naval Criminal Investigate Service and Idaho Falls Police arrested 39-year-old Tyler Tew on Tuesday, according to an FBI news release. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, which houses federal inmates locally.

Federal charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show that Tew is charged with misdemeonors of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Tyler Tew
Tyler Tew | Jefferson County Jail

The FBI received a tip that Tew posted on his Facebook that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 alongside thousands of other demonstrators. A Facebook live video on his account shows Tew at the rally for then-President Donald Trump. The caption on the video reads “Trump Rally! #StopTheSteal.”

Cell phone data also showed Tew entered the U.S. Capitol with others, which FBI agents supported using surveillance videos from inside the building, according to charging documents.

After entering the Capitol, Tew took to Facebook again, posting, “To be clear! There was absolutely zero vandalism aside from a broken door that I saw.” Tew wrote that people should be upset for the government “allowing an election to be stolen.”

In the days following the riot, federal investigators report Tew discussed the riots and his viewpoints about the events even more on social media.

Federal prosecutors filed the case against Tew on Nov. 12. There were no scheduled court dates on the docket for Tew’s case.

Tyler tew photo
A photo of Tyler Tew included in federal charging documents. | Courtesy FBI
Tyler Tew 3
A photo of Tyler Tew included in federal charging documents. | Courtesy FBI
capitol riot
File photo

Related stories on Jan. 6 riot

New study finds widespread concern about the health of government, democracy

At U.S. Capitol riot, residents of Idaho were online and on ‘sacred ground’

Idaho man indicted on 4 counts in US Capitol attack case

Second Idaho man arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Third Idahoan arrested in Capitol riot

FBI arrests ‘Captain Moroni’ after Capitol riot

‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: