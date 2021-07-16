FBI arrests ‘Captain Moroni’ after Capitol riot

(KUTV) — Court documents filed this week show a man who was dressed as Captain Moroni, a character from the Book of Mormon, has been arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, 48, of Cottonwood, AZ, faces charges of entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in the D.C. District Court.

FBI agents wrote in the complaint that Entrekin’s costume at the riot is based on a character in the Book of Mormon, which is considered holy scripture by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

RELATED | Utah senator compares President Trump to Book of Mormon hero

FBI

“In all the photos and videos of the defendant, he is carrying a wooden dowel with a piece of white cloth attached. The cloth appears to have the following text handwritten on it: ‘IN MEMORY OF OUR GOD, OUR RELIGION, AND FREEDOM, AND OUR PEACE, OUR WIVES, AND OUR CHILDREN. ALMA 46:12,” the complaint states.

FBI agents also cite videos of Entrekin interacting with other members of the mob that stormed the Capitol.

“I am here to represent that, the Mormon element. Cause a lot people are like Mitt Romney, you know, and I, you there, there’s a lot of infiltrators in our nation, in our Capitol, in our churches. I think Mitt Romney might be one of those people,” Etrekin is quoted saying in court documents.

Warning: Explicit language in video.

The complaint also contains around a dozen photos of Entrekin in his costume. The FBI alleges Entrekin traveled by himself in his car from his home in Cottonwood, Arizona to Washington D.C. and was speaking to his mom by phone while he was inside the Capitol.

FBI

“I made it Mom. I made it to the top. Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here … Captain Moroni! Same fight, same place, different time. 76 B.C. I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump!” Entrekin is cited in court documents.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the Capitol riot and asks anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or report to tips.fbi.gov.

Get more details and photos in this FBI affadivit. (Explicit language used in document.)

Entrekin Complaint by Jeremy Harris

RELATED | Idahoan pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charge. Here’s his possible punishment

RELATED | At U.S. Capitol riot, residents of Idaho were online and on ‘sacred ground’